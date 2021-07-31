Interior Minister addresses Interpol head on Russian Human Rights Defender

The Minister of Interior and Administration Mariusz Kamiński wrote a letter to the President and Secretary General of Interpol, Kim Jong Yang, regarding the human rights defender Yevgeny Khasoyev, who was detained by the Polish police on the basis of the so-called Interpol’s red note.

In a letter to Kim Jong Yang, Mr. Kamiński drew attention to the need to verify the data entered into Interpol’s databases by some entities which, as he noted, use Interpol to persecute and extradite their political opponents.

“Recently, the Polish police have noted cases of arrests of persons indicated in the so-called Interpol red notes for criminal offenses. At the same time, these persons were granted refugee status or submitted applications to the relevant authorities in Poland for international protection,” the Minister wrote.

He added that in the ensuing situation it was necessary to develop appropriate methods and remedial instruments within Interpol, “so that its mechanisms would not constitute tools serving the intended violation of human rights and open persecution of political opponents”.

“We are in possession of databases that could be used by Interpol to verify entries under the so-called red notes” Mr. Kamiński wrote. He added that he was convinced that “an urgent meeting at the executive level with the Police Commander in Chief, Gen. Jarosław Szymczyk, will allow for an in-depth analysis of the phenomenon, which at the present time is regular and to outline possible preventive solutions”.

Kamiński also assured that strengthening international law enforcement cooperation in order to more effectively counteract organized crime “is one of the priorities of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“We appreciate the key role of Interpol in facilitating the exchange of information between law enforcement agencies and effectively countering threats to internal security. Currently, the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in areas such as combating drug crime, cybercrime and especially terrorism require a strong response, the effectiveness of which depends on coordinated actions at an international level,” Mr. Kamiński wrote.

Yevgeny Khasoyev is the head of the Buryat branch of the human rights organization “Siberia Without Torture”. As reported by the Association “For Free Russia”, Chasoyev was detained on July 21 by the Polish police at the request of the Russian Federation.

On July 23, the Association “For Free Russia” announced the release of Chasoyev. “Chasoyev himself explained in the prosecutor’s office that the case was politically motivated by Russia. The prosecutor decided not to apply for arrest. Chasoyev is still waiting for an extradition court,” the association wrote on Facebook.