EU finds to Belarus’s use of Migrants and Refugees unacceptable

The European Union and its member states condemned the instrumental treatment of migrants and refugees by the Belarusian regime. The EU does not rule out sanctions for those responsible for this practice.

“The instrumentalization of migrants and refugees is completely unacceptable. Using people in need for political goals violates fundamental European values ​​and principles. The EU and its Member States therefore condemn the instrumentalization of migrants and refugees by the Belarusian regime,” is written in the EU Council’s statement

“The EU and its Member States will address the ongoing increase in the EU’s illegal border crossings from Belarus to preserve the integrity of its external border. In line with its gradual approach, the EU will consider restrictive measures against migrant smugglers who violate human rights or otherwise participate in trafficking in human beings,” the EU warns.

It also assured that it is determined to manage migration flows effectively and that those who do not have the right to stay in the EU will be turned back.

The number of illegal immigrants coming from Belarus to Lithuania has clearly increased in recent months. The total number this year has already reached 2.900. The Lithuanian authorities are talking about the threat of a humanitarian crisis.

Vilnius is convinced that the influx of immigrants is the result of Minsk’s actions, which is reacting to EU sanctions and Lithuanian support for the Belarusian opposition.