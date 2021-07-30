Gov’t raises health spendings to 7 pct GDP

The government passed a bill raising health spending from 5.3 to 7 percent of the GDP, the health ministry said on Twitter on Friday evening.

The ministry said the new bill will enable the injection of an additional PLN 83 billion (EUR 18.2 billion) to the national health budget between 2022 and 2027, which is expected to bring it to PLN 215 billion (EUR 47 billion) by 2027.

Explaining the need for a bigger health budget, the government said the extra funds will be channelled into modernising Poland’s healthcare system. The government also said it wants to improve accessibility to treatment, increase wages for medical staff, upgrade medical infrastructure and introduce new medical technology.

The bill, a part of Poland’s flagship Polish New Deal economic revival scheme, will now be put through the Sejm (Polish Parliament’s lower house).