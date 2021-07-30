Russian Internet censorship ordered YouTube to block Navalny’s channel

The Russian internet censorship unit, the Roskomnadzor office, demanded that YouTube block the Navalny LIVE channel associated with Alexei Navalny, said a colleague of the imprisoned opposition activist Lubov Sobol.

As Sobol reported, the Navalny LIVE channel received a letter from YouTube informing that the website had received a letter from Roskomnadzor in which the regulator claims that Navalny’s channel is in breach of Russian information and information technology law.

Roskomnadzor added a link to the Navalny LIVE channel to its list of banned Internet materials. In addition, the office demanded that the Lubov Sobol channel, which Navalny’s colleague also runs on YouTube, be blocked.

Earlier this week, Russian authorities blocked 49 websites related to Navalny and his associates. Navalny himself performed regularly on the Navalny LIVE channel. The channel also broadcasted demonstrations organized by Navalny.

In January, Navalny was first arrested and then imprisoned in a penal colony, where he is to serve a 2.5 years sentence. The non-governmental organizations he founded have been recognized as extremist. Many of his associates left the country. A criminal case is pending against Lyubov Sobol.