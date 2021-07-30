So, how is Team PL doing at the Olympics so far?

International Olympic committee

Women’s Tennis: Former Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek knocked-out from women’s singles draw by Spain’s Paula Badosa, who won 6-3, 7-6. Swiatek, the world No.8, won her breakthrough grand slam title in Paris last year.

Rowing – Poland wins silver medal in women’s quadruple sculls (Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska, Marta Wieliczko, Maria Sajdak and Katarzyna Zillmann).

Swimming – Jakub Majerski qualifies for men’s 100m Butterfly final, records seventh-best semi-final result (51.24). Day earlier, sets Polish record in eliminations (50.97).

Swimming: Pawel Juraszek with a time of 21.97 advances to men’s 50m freestyle semi-finals.

Swimming – Katarzyna Wasick scores fifth-best time in women’s 50m freestyle eliminations and qualifies for semi-finals.

Swimming – The youngest competitor on Poland’s Olympic team, fifteen-year-old Laura Bernat, finishes seventh in the women’s 200m backstroke semi-finals and fails to qualify for final.

Tennis: Lukasz Kubot and Iga Swiatek suffer straight-sets loss (6-4, 6-4) to Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev of the Russian Olympic Committee in quarterfinals.

Track: Poland’s 4x400m mixed relay team (Dariusz Kowaluk, Iga-Baumgart-Witan, Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik, Kajetan Duszynski) takes second heat with a time of 3:10.44 to set a new European record and qualify for the final.

Women’s Track – Joanna Jozwik qualifies for Women’s 800m semi-final.

Men’s Volleyball – Poland defeats Japan 3:0 (25:22, 25:21, 26:24) to advance to quarter-finals.

