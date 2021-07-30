Polish border guards to help protect Lithuania’s border from illegal immigrants

A patrol helicopter of the Polish Border Guard moved to Lithuania to support their local counterparts in controlling borders. Polish forces were mobilized as part of cooperation agreement to protect the EU’s external borders.

The pilots have emphasised that their job is a significant support. “From the air it is easier to control the area of the movement of people. This information is later used by our colleagues on the ground to control certain groups and to catch illegal immigrants,” said Major Robert Sudnikowski.

“The forces and resources we currently have are sufficient. This is why we can delegate officers to support our neighbouring countries that require such assistance,” Captain Arkadiusz Chomacki from the Border Guard Headquarters explained.

The situation on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border is becoming increasingly tense. In the last 24 hours alone over 100 people, who illegally tried to reach Lithuania were detained. This seems to be a way of revenge by the Belarusian regime. Minsk coordinates the movement of immigrants from Iran through Russia to the borders with the EU.

“He gave such an order. He warned that in retaliation for the sanctions, he would flood Europe with immigrants and drugs. It is all happening on Lukashenko’s orders,” Maria Przełomiec, the host of “Studio Wschód” (Studio East) explained.

“The Polish section of the border with Belarus is closely monitored by us. We also sent additional patrols there. Border guards have equipment that allows us to protect each section of the border around the clock, day and night,” said Second Lieutenant Anna Michalska, the spokesperson for the Border Guard Headquarters.

Among these things are observation towers, info red towers and field patrols are available. Transit routes from the border into the interior of the country are also under observation.

The border with Belarus is the external border of the EU. It was crossed before, but this year there is a clear increase in the number of people who are trying to cross the border illegally.

Lithuania is considering introducing a state of emergency around the border areas. As a result the government will be able to send troops to the border. For now, there is a debate in which experts emphasise that this is exactly what Minsk wants-confrontation.