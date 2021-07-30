Fascinating ‘blast from the past’ Apple museum to open in Warsaw

Set to open in early autumn, Apple enthusiasts will be able to view 1,500 exhibits ranging from computers, laptops, phones, software and peripherals, in a guided exhibition which traces the journey of the iconic brand’s development in chronological order.

A new interactive museum dedicated to the history of the Apple brand and containing the world’s largest and most complete collection of Apple gadgets is set to open in the Polish capital.

One of the museum’s centrepiece exhibits and the starting point for visitors, will be a fully working replica of the Apple-1 computer made by the museum’s owner together with a group of volunteers and which features an authentic Steve Wozniak signature on the motherboard.

A real one is currently on sale on Ebay for 41.5 million dollars.

Also exhibited will be models known for their interesting role in in the technological race as well as several failed devices and prototypes or those that Apple didn’t put into mass production which visitors will be able to touch and test under a curator’s supervision.

The exhibition itself will be highly interactive and encourage visitors to interact with displays, whilst a network of sensors will suggest new objects of interest.

Various audio-visual techniques and digital solutions will be used to make the exhibition engaging and bring social and cultural context as well as technical information to life.

Housed in the recently revitalized Norblin Factory complex, in central Warsaw’s Wola district, on an area of 320 square metres, the museum had previously temporarily been housed in Piaseczno, but due to the scale of the collection, the owner was looking for a new location.

Krzysztof Grochowski, President of the Management Board of Japko, who are responsible for the production and commercialisation of the exhibition, said: “We decided, together with our business partners, that it is our duty to present these unique collections to the widest possible audience.

“We would like it to show the development of ideas in technology in a way that everyone can see what progress we have experienced as humanity.

“We also want to show the sources and directions of civilization, but most of all, we wish to show visitors the true nucleus of technological pop culture.

“We will create a multimedia space in a way allowing people to experience this exhibition, not just to see it.”

Jacek Łupina, owner of the Apple Museum Poland, said: “The choice of our new location was not accidental.

To be housed in the recently revitalized Norblin Factory complex, in central Warsaw's Wola district, Jacek Łupina, owner of the Apple Museum Poland, said: "The Norblin Factory is the quintessence of the mix of tomorrow resulting from yesterday. It is exactly like the Apple brand."

“The Norblin Factory appears to be the most electrifying lifestyle center in this part of Europe. It is a place with magical cultural and social potential.

“A place where the spirit of the extraordinary history of Polish industry hovers, enclosed in a unique modernist-classicist architecture.

“The Norblin Factory is the quintessence of the mix of tomorrow resulting from yesterday. It is exactly like the Apple brand.”