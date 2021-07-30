Poland’s unemployment rate down to 3.6 pct in June: Eurostat

“Poland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 pct, in June 2021, from 3.8 pct in the previous month,” Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Friday.

According to the office, in May 2021, the unemployment rate in the euro zone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, was 7.7 pct.

Poland was among the countries with the lowest level of unemployment in the EU, with only the Czech Republic (2.8 pct) and the Netherlands (3.3 pct) boasting about lower rates.

With 15.1 pct unemployment each, Greece and Spain found themselves on the other end of the scale.

Average unemployment in the EU dropped to 7.1 pct in June from 7.3 pct in May.

The euro zone also recorded a decline in unemployment – from 8.0 pct to 7.7 pct.

According to Statistics Poland (GUS), the country’s unemployment rate in June 2021 fell to 5.9 pct from the 6.1 pct level recorded in the previous month.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.