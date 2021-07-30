Health care spending to be increased to 7 pct of GDP, says PM

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced that health care outlays in Poland would be raised to 7 percent of GDP.

“I hope that a draft to this effect will be approved by the government later in the day,” Morawiecki told reporters on Friday.

The prime minister also said that the Health Ministry had been working on drafts and regulations connected with the Polish New Deal project.

The Polish New Deal is a government programme aimed at reviving the national economy after the Covid-19 pandemic. It envisages major investment in public infrastructure along with overhauls of the tax and healthcare systems.