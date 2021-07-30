Poland to launch information campaign on vaccinations in schools

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Michal Dworczyk said Poland will launch mobile vaccination points to boost inoculation rates as well as a promotional programme for municipalities with the highest rates.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

In September, the Polish government will launch an information campaign encouraging students to get a Covid-19 vaccination, the government vaccination commissioner has announced.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Michal Dworczyk said Poland will launch mobile vaccination points to boost inoculation rates as well as a promotional programme for municipalities with the highest rates.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski, who also attended the conference, said that the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in Poland, with a 60 percent share in all infections over the past month and 80 percent over the past week.

Niedzielski also said Poland is ready for an incoming infection wave and the related pressure on the healthcare system.

According to Niedzielski, a recent review of the system has shown that the services and logistics are fully prepared for a rebound in new infections.

On Friday morning, Poland reported 153 new Covid-19 infections and two deaths over the past 24 hours.