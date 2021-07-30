PM again appeals to Poles to get vaccinated

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has once again appealed to Poles to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and asked anti-vaxxers to give up their campaign of fake news and aggression.

“What has been going on in Western Europe is proof that a risk exists. Ninety-nine percent of the most dramatic new coronavirus cases are recorded in the group of unvaccinated people,” Morawiecki told reporters on Friday.

“It is hard to get better evidence which shows that vaccines are a true remedy.”

Having said that over 100 new cases were being reported every day in Poland, the prime minister added that he was aware of the fact that after a year-and-a-half-long struggle against the coronavirus, these figures have failed to make an impression on most Poles.

“A dozen thousand, twenty thousand and even more new cases are being reported in Great Britain, Spain and France every day,” he added.

Morawiecki appealed to Poles to get vaccinated, since “this is the only most effective method of struggle against the coronavirus.”