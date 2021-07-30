Poland reports 153 new coronavirus cases on Friday, two deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 153 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 167 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 295 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 302 recorded the day prior, including 38 patients on ventilators, against the total of 601 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 79,433 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,608 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 34,221,338 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 17,316,491 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.