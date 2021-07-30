COVID-19: Unvaccinated employees might get shifted

“We are thinking about a project assuming that companies that prove their employees, especially those in contact with clients, to be vaccinated, will not have restrictions imposed on them,” Adam Niedzielski, Minister of Health, told the “Fakt” tabloid. He added that “shifting” unvaccinated workers from positions where they have direct contact with the client “would be reasonable.”

Gov't considering compulsory vaccinations for medics, teachers amid 4th wave

When asked to evaluate the idea of ​​limiting social benefits to unvaccinated people, the Minister of Health stressed that the “potential of encouraging people to get vaccinated would have to be exhausted first.” He stressed that the government is now putting emphasis on mobile vaccination teams. “We also want to involve family doctors to encourage their patients to vaccinate,” Adam Niedzielski added.

He stressed that, in his opinion, limiting the “500 Plus” social benefit to only vaccinated people is not a good idea.

When asked whether in Poland, as in France, rules would be introduced that would allow only vaccinated people to visit, among other things, cinemas and restaurants, he replied that “such provisions, on the one hand, increase the number of vaccinated people, but on the other hand, arouse great emotions and social dissatisfaction.”

“So we wonder whether pushing through some measures that increase pressure on society would be less effective,” he assessed.

“We expect some acceleration in infection growth in mid-August. The worst scenario is that we will have 15,000 infections a day at the end of September or early October. The optimistic one says about a thousand,” the minister pointed out, stressing that “which scenario comes true will depend on how many people get vaccinated.”

When asked what it would mean for the employee and whether they could be “transferred” to another position if they had not been vaccinated, Minister Niedzielski assessed that “if the employee has contact with the client, the transfer to a position where they will not pose an epidemic risk, would be reasonable.”