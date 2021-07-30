Tokyo Olympics: Volleyball team on streak, Małachowski bids farewell

Front-runners of the volleyball Olympic tournament, the Polish national team, defeated Japan 3:0 in the match of the Pool A. In other arenas, swimmer Radosław Kawęcki finished sixth in the 200m backstroke final, double Olympic medalist Piotr Małachowski failed to qualify to the final of the discus throw, while the women’s 470 sailing crew Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar won another race.

Tokyo Olympics: Świątek and Kubot eliminated from mixed doubles competition

see more

Polish volleyball players had no trouble with defeating the hosts of the Olympic tournament. From the beginning of the match they had a lead. Poles won the first part 25:22, and the second 25:21, In the first Japanese players gained the lead for some time but the Polish team caught up and the set was concluded with the victory of Poland 26:24. Poland won their third consecutive game in Tokyo. The Poles lead the Pool A with 10 points ahead of Canada and Japan. The Polish team secured its qualification to the quarter-finals







Radosław Kawęcki was sixth in the final of the 200m men’s backstroke swimming competition. He recorded 1:56.39 The double silver medalist of the World Championships achieved the second Olympic final. In London (2012) the Pole finished fourth. The winner of Friday’s competition was Evgeny Rylov, representing the Russian Olympic Committee.







Piotr Małachowski, who announced that Tokyo will be his last professional event, finished the qualifications in 15th place with a result of 62.68m, just behind Bartłomiej Stój, who also failed to qualify to the final. Małachowski has two silver Olympic medals under his belt, won in Beijing (2008) and Rio de Janeiro (2016).

“I bid farewell to the Olympics and to sport. I am 38 years old and this decision had to be made. Now those younger have their chances,” the Polish athlete said. For the last time Małachowski will compete during the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzów, southern Poland, on September 5.

The Polish crew Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar, the leaders of the 470 sailing class of the Olympic Games, won the sixth race of the event. In the fifth one they finished 13th but this result would count towards the final result. Skrzypulec and Ogar have already won three races. The final run will take place on August 4.