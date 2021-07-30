Boss of drug gang caught in Nederlands

52-year-old Turk, considered to be the boss of a Polish drug gang, and his two Polish companions were detained in the Netherlands during an action by the local police and Central Investigation Bureau of Police (CBŚP) assisted by a prosecutor from the department for combating organised crime.

Polish Police participate in international drug bust

All detainees had been wanted by European Arrest Warrants since 2019. Their gang was to allegedly smuggle hundreds of kilogrammes of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, MDMA and amphetamine, to Poland.

The Turk, who headed the gang, lived in Poland for many years and used his contacts with his compatriots from the Netherlands in his illegal business. The man left Poland in a hurry after the country’s services decided to bust his group in the summer of 2018.

The target of the police was the gang’s warehouse, which was located in a rented hall. In total, the policemen seized 117 kg of marijuana, 7,000 ecstasy tablets and 3 kg of MDMA. The drugs were already packed in smaller packages and prepared for further distribution. Investigators initially estimated the value of the secured substances at over PLN 5 mln (EUR 1.09 mln). Over PLN 300,000 (EUR 65,000) in cash was also secured.

Less than a year later, European Arrest Warrants were issued for the Turk and several of his companions. They were in hiding but, according to investigators, did not give up their activities and continued to organise drug deliveries to Poland.

Some time ago, officers of the Wrocław board of CBŚP located the gangsters. It turned out that the wanted criminals lived in the Netherlands, and therefore the investigators contacted the local police.

The detainees were charged with participation in an organised criminal group and participation in smuggling large amounts of drugs. For this, they may face up to 15 years in prison. A Dutch court arrested the suspects for three months and the procedure is currently underway to bring them back to Poland.

As part of the implementation of the European Investigation Order (EIO), the Dutch Police, assisted by CBŚP, conducted nine searches in The Hague, in which over 80 police officers participated. 250 litres of a chemical substance has been seized, which is most likely liquid amphetamine or one of the precursors for its production.

The suspects’ property worth over EUR 700,000 was also secured, including real estate, cars and cash.

So far, 29 people have been detained in the course of the investigation, and 12 of them have been arrested.