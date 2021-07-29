Berlin embassy to investigate racist slur during Polish diaspora team game

The Polish embassy in Berlin told the Polish Press Agency PAP on Thursday that its consular section was trying to clarify events at a Wednesday football match between Polish club FC Polonia and Berlin’s Liberta club, at which they believe a racist attack took place against Polish players.

Michal Wosch of FC Polonia told the public TV portal tvp.info that the incident occurred at the end of the match, when the score stood at 2:2.

He said while a Liberta player was trying to remove the ball from the goal quickly, he started to strangle a Polonia player, leading to a struggle. A Liberta coach then started to hurl obscenities at the Polonia players.

Wosch pointed out that the rival was the German team, but mainly composed of Turks.

“Whenever we play with such teams, there are problems. We play as amateurs, without professional contracts, all of us work normally. We just want to play football, we don’t need such situations,” ‘he said.

A spokesman of the Polish embassy in Berlin Dariusz Pawłoś said that verbal insults and physical assaults of players due to their origins were unacceptable, as were racist slogans.

He expressed hope that the Berlin football authorities would take the matter seriously and would identify and punish the perpetrators.