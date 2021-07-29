Education Ministry to allow hybrid mode classes

“We are working on changes in law that will allow the possibility of conducting classes in hybrid mode,” announced Deputy Minister of Education and Science Włodzimierz Bernacki. The changes are to be published “in the near future”. Depending on the condition of their health, students could participate in classes in person or remotely.

Bernacki pointed out that the regulation is to allow the possibility of conducting classes in hybrid mode. “In this situation, the scientist or lecturer should be in the lecture hall, but at the same time his lecture and seminar should be conducted remotely. On the other hand, students, depending on the condition of their health, will be able to participate in stationary class or remote mode,” he said.

The deputy minister of education and science emphasised that both the ministry and head’s of universities have called for vaccinations in discussions with students.

In March 2020, Polish universities switched to remote learning and then to a partially hybrid student education system. In their statements, the largest universities in Poland: the University of Warsaw, the Jagiellonian University and the University of Wrocław announced preparations for resuming full-time education from autumn.