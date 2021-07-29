Gov’t considering compulsory vaccinations for medics, teachers amid 4th wave

The Polish government is not ruling out mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for medical staff, public administration employees and teachers, according to a deputy health minister Waldemar Kraska.

According to him, such an obligation, concerning people who have contact with large numbers of people, could reduce the risk of another wave of the epidemic.

“The government crisis management team is holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss this measure, among other things. We will see in the coming days what decisions will be taken,” he said.

Minister Kraska stated that there would surely be more new COVID-19 infections in the autumn, and that all the future decisions would depend on the development of the epidemic situation.

He went on to say that the health service was preparing for a possible increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the coming weeks. COVID-19 beds and the equipment needed by those who have a severe case of the disease are ready for use. At the same time, Mr Kraska called for universal participation in the COVID-19 vaccination programme in order to minimise the threat of another wave of the epidemic.

As of Thursday morning, Poland had managed to inoculate well over 17 million people in a 38-million nation, but interest in getting the COVID-19 jab has decreased significantly as new infections and deaths have dropped.