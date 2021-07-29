Polish gov’t not ruling out compulsory vaccinations for medics, teachers

Asked about Poland's preparedness for a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Kraska said that everything was ready from the medical point of view.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish government is not saying ‘no’ to mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for medical staff, public administration employees and teachers, according to a deputy health minister.

“No one is ruling out such a solution,” Waldemar Kraska told a Polish public television programme on Thursday, adding that members of the Medical Council had approved it.

“The government crisis management team is holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss this measure, among other things. We will see in the coming days what decisions will be taken.”

Kraska stated that there would surely be more new Covid-19 infections in the autumn, and that all decisions would depend on the development of the epidemic situation.

Asked about Poland’s preparedness for a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Kraska said that everything was ready from the medical point of view.

“But we still have some time, several weeks, which are ahead of us, to get vaccinated,” he said.

As of Thursday morning, Poland had managed to inoculate against the coronavirus well over 17 million people in the 38-million nation, but interest in getting a Covid-19 jab has decreased significantly as new infections and deaths have dropped.