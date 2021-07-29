Top court to evaluate ECHR ability to define legal status of Poland’s judges

The Polish Justice Minister and Prosecutor General have asked the Constitutional Tribunal whether the European Court of Human Rights could evaluate the legality of the election of Poland’s top court’s judges.

Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights, reads in part as follows: “In the determination of his civil rights and obligations or of any criminal charge against him, everyone is entitled to a fair and public hearing within a reasonable time by an independent and impartial tribunal established by law.”

The charge made by Mr Ziobro concerns an evaluation of the legality of the election of the top court’s judges by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in order to decide if the Constitutional Tribunal is an independent and impartial court established by law.

“The intention of the motion is not to depreciate Poland’s international obligations stemming from this country’s ratification of the European Convention on Human Rights,” reads a statement justifying the motion.

According to the motion, the point is to avoid a situation in which the ECHR’s verdicts distort the original meaning of the convention’s articles in a way that is not accepted by convention member countries.