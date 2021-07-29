“580,000 AstraZeneca doses have reached Poland,” the President of the Governmental Strategic Reserves Agency Michał Kuczmierowski told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

This week, 219,000 Moderna doses and 187,000 Johnson and Johnson doses are to be delivered to Poland. On Monday, 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine were also delivered.

Polish patients receive a COVID-19 vaccine from one of the four companies: AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. People 18 years of age and above are vaccinated with the preparations of Moderna, AstraZeneca and Jannsen (Johnson & Johnson).

The Pfizer / BioNTech version is also used to vaccinate children and adolescents aged 12-18 years. Jannsen’s vaccine is single-dose. The others require a second dose.