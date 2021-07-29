Opposition declares support for govt anti-COVID-19 measures

Poland’s largest opposition party leader, Donald Tusk, has stated that the Civic Platform is ready to support the government’s coronavirus pandemic-related proposals if they are recommended by physicians and experts.

“We do not trust the government, but we have confidence in experts,” the former prime minister and former president of the European Council said after a meeting with medical experts on Thursday.

“If these proposals are authored by experts, we are ready to help.”

According to Mr Tusk, the objective with the utmost priority is curbing the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring the security of Poland.

In his opinion, there may be no need to have another lockdown, even if there was a fourth wave of the pandemic.

“Lockdown is not inevitable if the government and its institutions urgently fulfilled some tasks, which have not been so far implemented,” he said.