Tokyo 2020: Świątek and Kubot eliminated from mixed doubles competition

Iga Świątek and Łukasz Kubot lost to the Russian pair Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev 4:6, 4:6 in the semi-final of the mixed doubles competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Poles started the match better, quickly taking a 3:0 lead. However, their opponents clawed their way back into it. They served flawlessly and broke the Polish serve twice, taking the first set 6:4.

The second set started better for the Russians who broke the Poles. As it turned out, it was a key moment. In the following games, neither side dropped their serve.

In the semi-finals, Vesnina and Karatsev will play against Serbian pair Nina Stojanovic and Novak Djokovic.

The Świątek – Kubot pair were the last chance for an Olympic medal for Polish tennis players in Tokyo.