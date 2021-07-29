Thirty festivals to be held on Polish Army Day around country

“On August 15, during the Polish Army Day, we will organise 30 festivals throughout the country,” the head of the Defense Ministry, Mariusz Błaszczak, announced on Thursday. This year’s celebrations will be held under the “Become a Soldier of the Republic of Poland” slogan.

The Defence Minister announced that on the Polish Army day the ministry would like to present the professionalism of the Polish Army to the public in the form of festivals. He added that demonstrations of military equipment and skills are intended to promote service in the army and encourage people to join its ranks.

In Warsaw, an honorary change of guard will take place on August 15, in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Moreover, military picnics will also be organised in the capital on Piłsudski’s square, at the Museum of the Polish Army and the PGE Narodowy stadium.

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination points will operate at the festivals. Military equipment will be displayed, and the public will have an opportunity to talk to soldiers. Field kitchens will also be on display.

“I invite you to talk to the soldiers. Let us all, as a national community, feel proud of the stance our ancestors took, so that we would jointly feel proud that this historical legacy is a feature around which the soldiers of the Polish Army are shaped,” minister Błaszczak said.

Recently it was announced that there would be no parade on August 15, Polish Army Day, due to the COVID-19 pandemic threat.