Dog lover becomes DOUBLE Guinness World Record holder for her massive collection of pooch memorabilia

Anna Matracka from the village of Załuski near Warsaw regained her title after amassing a staggering 3,799 dog-related objects.

Ania Matracka/Facebook

A dog lover has become a Guinness World Record holder for the second time, for having the largest collection of toy hounds in the world.

Anna Matracka from the village of Załuski near Warsaw, was first recognised as top dog in 2014 when she won the record of ‘the largest collection of dog-related items’ with 1,401 pieces.

Matracka first won the world record in 2014.Guinness World Records

Beaten on 2nd April 2019 by Mary Elias from the United Arab Emirates who had a collection of 1, 496 pooch-related pieces, Matracka became determined to regain the crown.

Taking a ‘dog-eat-dog’ approach, she enlisted the help of friends, family and even children at the school she works for, to grow her collection.

She told news portal echodnia.eu: “It took almost four months to enter all the data about the items in my collection into the appropriate table.

Matracka had the record taken off her in 2019 by Mary Elias from the United Arab Emirates who had a collection of 1, 496 pooch-related pieces.Guinness World Records

“Each item had to have its own photo, an annotation about the material it was made of as well as the date and circumstances of its purchase.”

Finally, with a massive collection of 3,799 pieces, she regained her title.

The record-breaking collection includes items of jewellery, clothes such as slippers, cups, plates and figurines made of a variety of materials including porcelain, plaster, clay, glass, and wood.

Matracka fought back to reclaim the title after getting friends, family and school children help increase her collection.Guinness World Records

Other are made from plastic, rubber, stone, wax, chalk, with some coming from shells even sugar.

Supported by her understanding husband Maciej, after receiving the first record in 2014 Matracka posted on social media: “The dogs are everywhere. Sometimes I stick them in the cabinets. Due to lack of space.

“I have to get a bookcase where everything will be in one place. After taking them all out to count I now have to clean them all up again.”

Her favourite item in her collection though is a porcelain figure of Lady from the Disney cartoon ‘Lady and the Tramp’ (illustration photo).Ebay

Starting when she was only 4 years old, Matracka’s first figure was a plastic toy from a Kinder Surprise chocolate egg.

Each item is unique and has its own history such as a piece that was given to her by her great-grandmother that is older than she is.

Her favourite item in her collection though is a porcelain figure of Lady from the Disney cartoon ‘Lady and the Tramp’.

Matracka has been supported in her collecting by her understanding husband Maciej.Ania Matracka/Facebook

Matracka said that she had to fight hard to win her in an internet auction but loves her for how authentic she looks.

Her latest record-breaking collection was counted on 24th July last year but was only recently verified and officially added to the Guinness World Records due to COVID restrictions.

In addition to collecting dog-related objects, Matracka also dedicates time and money to local dog shelters and adoption centres.