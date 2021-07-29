Polish medics to aid Uganda in Covid-19 battle

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

A team of Polish medics will be deployed to Ugandan hospitals to help the country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Polish International Aid Service organisation announced on Thursday.

The seven-strong team of physicians and emergency medical staff will leave for Uganda on Friday to replace a team of Polish medics already in the country. The operation is part of a World Health Organisation aid mission in Africa.

In Uganda, the Poles will help train local medical staff in Covid-19 treatment and will also help improve sanitary conditions in clinics to reduce in-house infection risks.