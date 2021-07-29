COVID-19: Polish medics to aid Uganda in fight against pandemic

“A team of Polish medics will be deployed to Ugandan hospitals to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Polish Center for International Aid (PCPM) announced on Thursday.

The seven-strong team of physicians and emergency medical staff will leave for Uganda on Friday to replace a team of Polish medics already in the country. The operation is part of a World Health Organisation’s aid mission in Africa.

In Uganda, the Poles will help train local medical staff in COVID-19 treatment and will also help improve sanitary conditions in clinics to reduce in-house infection risks.

According to the PCPM website, “The mission will begin in Mulago, Uganda’s largest public hospital. It is a facility with the greatest COVID-19 treatment options, yet still insufficient to effectively provide all patients with much needed life and healthcare.”

“Thank you… for your solidarity with Uganda. The Polish medical team is here, we received them. We are glad for their presence,” Mark John Kasumba MD, Senior Consultant Anaesthesiologist at the Ugandan Health Ministry said, adding that “we are here today trying to see that we establish a critical care system that can help in the event of another covid wave.”

The PCPM emphasised that “the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is a huge challenge for the African continent on an unprecedented scale”, adding that “the Delta variant is up to 60 percent more contagious than the existing variants and is spreading to more countries in the continent, driving the most lethal wave for Africans.”