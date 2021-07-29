Scientists from Gdańsk develop innovative organ storing fluid

Specialists from Gdańsk (northern Poland) have developed an innovative fluid for storing organs and increasing the effectiveness of their transplantation.

The fluid is called “Transmedium Transplant Fluid” (TTF). It is especially directed at storing kidneys before transplantation. The new process will improve the patients’ quality of life as the transplanted organs will be in better condition.

Successful transplantation depends not only on the skills of the surgical team, but also on the quality of the donor organ, which, in turn, largely depends on how the organ had been stored before the procedure.







“The composition of TTF will reduce the percentage of possible complications and thus increase the probability of success, which may be of key importance in clinically difficult cases,” Dr Marzena Paluch-Skowrońska, deputy executive for R&D at Transmedium Ltd. said.

“The advantage of TTF over other fluids is its cytoprotective function, responsible at the cellular level for the correct structuring and stabilisation of the cytoskeleton (intracellular protein structures ensuring the spatial and dynamic organisation of the cell). It has a greater protective potential for transplanted organs, unique bioprotective properties, including multifactorial antioxidative and protective properties against free radicals. TTF also reduces the adverse chemical processes taking place in the tissues of the stored organ, including undesirable toxic effects or cell swelling. TTF also provides maximum capacity for endothelial cell regeneration,” Professor Michał Woźniak, one of the inventors of TTF from the Medical University of Gdańsk stressed.

Moreover, studies have shown that TTF makes the transplanted organ function faster after surgery and improve the quality of life of many patients after transplantation. TTF is also extremely easy to store. The recommended temperature of 4-25°C can be provided by a medical device storage system available in every hospital.

The University Clinical Centre in Gdańsk is one of the leading transplant centres in Poland. Since 1980, the centre’s doctors have performed over 2,000 kidney transplants. The TTF fluid was granted a domestic patent (by the Polish Patent Office) and an international patent (European Patent Office).