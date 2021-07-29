Poland reports 167 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, five deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 167 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 138 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 302 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 308 recorded the day prior, including 43 patients on ventilators, against the total of 610 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 80,131 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,529 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 34,096,548 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 17,225,194 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.