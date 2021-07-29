Tokyo Olympics: Polish crew leads in 470 sailings, Kawęcki in swimming final

Poland has a chance to score a place at the podium in two different events of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in the upcoming days. The first one being the men’s 200-metre backstroke to be decided on Friday, second is the women’s 470 sailing that will finish on Monday.

Olympic swimmer Radosław Kawęcki advanced to the finals in 200 metres backstroke, getting the seventh time on the track. The decisive race will take place on Friday at 3:50 am Polish time.

Kawęcki is a two-time world runner-up at this distance: he won silver in Barcelona (2013) and Kazan (2015). In 2019 in Guangzhou (China) he finished fourth.

Polish female sailors are at the top of the general classification in the 470 class. Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar lead in the general classification after four races. The competition will be decided on Monday.

The Polish crew won the first two races, later on, they took second place in the third and fifth place in the fourth race and remained at the forefront of the general classification. There are still six races to be played.

On a final note, the Polish Judo female competitor, Beata Pacut lost by Ippon which is the highest score a fighter can achieve in Judo, equivalent to a knockout in boxing. The Pole lost to Japanese Shori Hamada in the quarterfinals of the Olympic judo tournament (up to 78 kg).