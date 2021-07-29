COVID-19: 167 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 167 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,882,630 including 153,844 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,767 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 5 new fatalities – one from COVID-19 alone and 4 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,257.

According to the ministry, 80,131 people are quarantined and 2,653,529 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,844 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 34,096,548 vaccine doses have been administered and 17,225,194 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 43 out of 610 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 196,733,318 coronavirus cases, 4,203,961 deaths and 178,135,962 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 35,487,490, India has the second most with 31,528,114 cases and Brazil third with 19,797,516.