Polish university joins int’l initiative combatting artificial light pollution

Gdańsk University of Technology has become the first research unit in Poland to join the international network Globe at Night – Sky Brightness Monitoring Network (GaN-MN).

The entire network includes 64 long-term monitoring sensors located in 19 countries around the world.

Some of the campaign participants will conduct measurements of the brightness of the environment at night using their smartphones, while others will use more advanced instruments.

Gdańsk University of Technology has placed a sensor on the roof of one of its buildings, which will continuously measure the brightness of the sky.

The network will provide the university with access to data from all sensors located in various countries.

Dr. Karolina Zielińska-Dąbkowska from the Faculty of Architecture was the driving force behind the university’s decision to join the project, while Dr. Katarzyna Bobkowska from the Faculty of Civil and Environmental Engineering supervised the process of installing the sensor and connecting it to the GaN-MN network.

The university states that the project will draw attention to the increasingly important problem of artificial light pollution and its potential negative impact on human health and the natural environment.