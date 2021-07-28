German automotive seating systems company to build plant in Poland

The German company, Isringhausen, will invest over PLN 34 mln (EUR 7.4 mln) to build a plant in Ujazd, south-central Poland, that will produce car seats and springs, announced the Katowice Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) on Wednesday.

The Isringhausen company is one of the European leaders in the production of seats for trucks, vans, buses and off-road vehicles. It will employ 70 people in its Polish facility.

The seats manufactured in Ujazd will be installed in a new line of cars constructed at the PSA factory in Gliwice, the production of which is planned to begin in April 2022.

The expansion of the factory that will launch the production of delivery vans will cost close to EUR 280-300 mln.

Next year, nearly 40,000-50,000 delivery vehicles should leave the production lines and, a year later, the plant should reach its full production capacity of 100,000 cars per year.

According to information provided by the Katowice Special Economic Zone (KSEZ), the German investor has already purchased a close to 10 hectare plot of land near the A4 motorway, where the manufacturing plant is to be built.