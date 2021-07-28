Poland mulls mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for medics

According to Mueller, vaccination rates in healthcare are high.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Medical staff are the only group in Polish society for whom the government is “seriously considering” mandatory coronavirus vaccinations, a government spokesman has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Piotr Mueller said that “no European country… has introduced general mandatory vaccinations.”

However, a few EU countries have introduced obligatory vaccinations for medics, Mueller added.

“I must say that we’re seriously considering this solution, and I’m speaking about the health service here,” he said.

The mandatory vaccination issue has also been raised in relation to other social groups, Mueller admitted.

According to Mueller, vaccination rates in healthcare are high.

“It’s well over 90 percent among doctors,” he said, without quoting the rates for other healthcare professionals.

As of Wednesday morning, Poland had managed to inoculate against the coronavirus well over 17 million people in the 38-million nation, but interest in getting a Covid-19 jab has decreased significantly as new infections and deaths have dropped.