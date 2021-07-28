Government wants New Deal bills to be submitted to parliament swiftly

Shortly after the talks, Piotr Mueller said at a press briefing that "most of the bills that are key to the Polish New Deal are already included in the list of government legislative works."

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The government wants to have most of its economic reform bills, dubbed the New Polish Deal, submitted to parliament by September at the latest, said a gov’t spokesman on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met with the health, infrastructure, finance and family ministers to discuss implementation of the Polish New Deal.

Shortly after the talks, Piotr Mueller said at a press briefing that “most of the bills that are key to the Polish New Deal are already included in the list of government legislative works.”

He also said that the government wanted the bills to be adopted quickly and enter into force next year.

However, “the large, key bills, such as the ones that concern the tax system and child support measures, are still subject to public consultation,” he added.

“It is our clear determination to have most of these bills submitted for parliamentary debate by September, at the latest, so that they can be adopted as soon as possible and can enter into force next year,” he said.

The Polish New Deal is a government programme aimed at reviving the national economy after the Covid-19 pandemic. It envisages major investment in public infrastructure along with overhauls of the tax and healthcare systems.