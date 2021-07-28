Ukraine: Sport plane crashes into house, killing four

Four people lost their life as their light sport plane crashed into a house near Kolomyia, Western Ukraine on Wednesday, July 28th.

A fire broke out at the site following the crash but was quickly extinguished as the fire brigade arrived at the scene within minutes.

The plane crashed at 1:40 PM local time. No further details of the accident have been released so far.

Kolomyia is located approximately halfway between Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi, in the centre of the historical region of Pokuttya. The population is 61,265.

Kolomyia is a notable railroad hub, as well as an industrial centre (textiles, shoes, metallurgical plant, machine works, wood and paper industry).

The city has a population of 60,000 inhabitants and is a centre of Hutsul culture. The Hutsuls are, together with Lemkos and Boykos, one of three notable Ukrainian ethnic subgroups living in parts of eastern Poland, western Ukraine and northern Romania (i.e. parts of Bukovina and Maramureş).

Kolomyia, and the broader region of Ivano-Frankivsk, were part of the Polish Second Republic (1918-1939) and a sizable Polish minority still lives in the area.