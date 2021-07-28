Tokyo Olympics: Kubot and Świątek in QF, another victory for volleyball team

Iga Świątek and Łukasz Kubot defeated the French pair Fiona Ferro and Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6: 3, 7: 6 (7-3) in the first round and advanced to the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles tennis tournament in, while the Polish volleyball team overcame Venezuela 3:1 at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Polish couple will play for a place in the semi-finals with the pair Russian Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev, who eliminated the top-seeded Kristina Mladenović and Nicolas Mahut from France 6:4, 6:2. The Russians reached the final of this year’s French Open.

The Świątek – Kubot mixed double partnership is the last chance for a first ever Polish Olympic medal in tennis.

The Polish volleyball team got past the Venezuelan team 3:1 (25:16, 25:13, 18:25, 25:15) in the third match during the Olympic tournament in Tokyo. This is the second victory for the Polish team in Japan. They previously defeated Italy and lost to Iran. In the next game, the team led by Vital Heynen will face the hosts. The match is scheduled for July 30. Currently, the Polish team are leaders of Pool A.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland won its first medal at the Tokyo games. Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska, Maria Sajdak, Marta Wieliczko and Katarzyna Zillmann won silver in the Women’s Quadruple Sculls Rowing.