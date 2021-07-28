Most Poles fear climate change: survey

The vast majority of Poles fear climate change, according to a new survey published on Wednesday by Deloitte, an international advisory and consultancy company.

The research found that 81 percent were troubled by the Earth’s changing climate, and over one-third of the pollees favoured higher taxes in return for climate safety. Also over three quarters said they were prepared to pay more for environment-friendly products.

In the poll, 55 percent said current measures against climate change were insufficient, while 43 percent wanted immediate action to avert climate change. Only seven percent believed enough was being done at the moment.

Asked what measures they themselves employed to avert climate change, over two thirds of the surveyed households named waste segregation, 62 percent restrictions on food wastefulness and 61 percent limited use of water.

More than a third are willing to pay higher taxes to invest in climate protection and more than a quarter of respondents are willing to accept a lower salary (on average by 5 percent) if the employer is environmentally friendly.

The importance placed on an employer’s position on environmental care is shown by the significant number of respondents, amounting to 27 percent, who say that they would consider changing jobs if the company they work for does not implement sustainable business practices. Of those interviewed, 37 percent pride themselves on working in an organisation that actively works to reduce emissions or the use of plastic.

According to Deloitte, the most concerned about climate change are women, people over 50, professionally active people and parents.

The study was conducted just before Ecological Debt Day, marking the moment when people have used resources for an entire year’s worth of production of goods and services. The day, falling this year on July 29, signals that the Earth’s ability to renew them has just been exceeded. Ecological Debt Day falls almost a month earlier than a year ago, which means that the pace at which we use up natural resources has accelerated significantly.