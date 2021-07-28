For your eyes only: Stylish ‘James Bond man cave’ for classic Aston Martins to be built in Warsaw garden

The stylish garage 7 metres below ground is encased within curved walls and features a pop-up cinema and three-metre-wide skylight.

A spectacular James Bond-inspired underground garage and car showroom is to be built in a leafy Warsaw suburb to house a private collection of classic Aston Martins, the largest collection in Central and Eastern Europe.

With hi-tech features worthy of the 007 agent’s love of gadgets, the futuristic design will see a winding access ramp descending into an elegant subterranean space 7 metres below ground, encased within curved walls and featuring a pop-up cinema and a three-metre-wide skylight.

With enough space for 10 Aston Martins, eight of which are in the current private collection and include a DB2 Drophead, Vantage and DB5, and two spaces left for potential acquisitions, the showroom will include a turning platform to help in the swift parking of the cars.

Designed by Warsaw architectural studio Unism in collaboration with global building project design firm Arup, who helped develop the curvilinear walls of the Museum of the History of Polish Jews (POLIN), the design has also been consulted with Aston Martin to ensure the perfect conditions for the storage of the vintage cars, which regularly participate in vintage car races around Europe.

As such, a year-round, optimal microclimate will be created through an integrated and nearly invisible HVAC system to ensure stable temperature and humidity levels and a car fume extraction system will be built into the floor, with the possibility of connecting it directly to exhaust pipes to draw out fumes.

Built on a plot of land of just 7 square metres, and carefully incorporated so as not to interfere with the greenery of the surrounding garden, the design will also utilise innovate building solutions like metal sheet casing, a layer of jet grouting to waterproof the bottom of the showroom.

The walls will be made from water-resistant reinforced concrete to mitigate the risks of water entering the showroom due to a river just 30 metres away.

Konrad Weka, Director of Unism said: “Collaborating with a multidisciplinary team equipped with parametric design skills enabled integrating complex geometries with the surrounding landscape through real-time form-finding process, resulting in a cave-like space hidden beneath the park.”

Sustainable energy solutions using geothermal energy will also be employed, with heat from the ground to be collected by 100 metre deep pipes which will power a ground source heat pump system to keep the showroom warm in winter, whilst rainwater will be collected in an underground tank and used to water the garden above the showroom.

The showroom is due to be completed by July 2023.