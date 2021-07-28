Poland reports 138 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, three deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 138 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 106 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 308 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 309 recorded the day prior, including 44 patients on ventilators, against the total of 610 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 81,796 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,446 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 33,945,590 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 17,116,255 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.