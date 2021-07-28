Gov’t proposes amendment to traffic law with higher fines

The government passed a draft of a bill tightening Poland’s traffic laws in a bid to curb dangerous driving. Among their provisions, the new laws increase the maximum fine for road offences from PLN 5,000 (EUR 1,100) to PLN 30,000 (EUR 6,500).

The act also raises the minimum fine for offenders guilty of bodily and/or property damage to PLN 1,500 (EUR 326). The same amount will also be the minimum fine for breaking the speed limit by more than 30 kmph regardless as to whether the violation was in a built-up area or otherwise.

In the event of a real threat to the life and health of a pedestrian, the court may additionally order a driving ban. Driving under the influence will be punishable by arrest or a minimum fine of PLN 2,500 (EUR 544.5).

The new regulations will make it possible for an irresponsible driver to get up to 15 penalty points for a single misdemeanor. The current limit is 10.

The government aims to introduce lower insurance premiums as an incentive to drive safely. Insurance companies will be able to offer lower premiums to drivers who drive safely.

The minimum fine for violations against a pedestrian, for example overtaking at a pedestrian crossing shall not be less than PLN 1,500 (EUR 326).

Under the new laws, the removal of penalty points will be possible only upon payment of all pending fines.

Commenting on the new regulations, Infrastructure Minister Andrzej Adamczyk said they were aimed at reducing dangerous driving and improving road safety.

If approved by parliament, changes in driving regulations are due to apply from December 1 2021.