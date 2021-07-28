Gov’t amends traffic laws, raises fines

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The government passed a bill on Wednesday tightening Poland’s traffic laws in a bid to curb dangerous driving.

Among their provisions, the new laws increase the maximum fine for road offences from PLN 5,000 (EUR 1,100) to PLN 30,000 (EUR 6,500).

The act also raises the minimum fine for offenders guilty of bodily and/or property damage to PLN 1,500 (EUR 326). The same amount will also be the minimum fine for breaking the speed limit by more than 30 kmh.

Under the new laws, the removal of penalty points will be possible only upon payment of all pending fines.

Commenting on the new regulations, Infrastructure Minister Andrzej Adamczyk said they were aimed at reducing dangerous driving and improving road safety.