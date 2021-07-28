Here we go! Polish women take rowing silver at Tokyo Olympics

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland has clocked up its first medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a silver in the women’s quadruple sculls on Wednesday.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska, Marta Wieliczko, Maria Sajdak and Katarzyna Zillmann came in front of Australia but lost to China in an event at which they had been tipped for a medal.

Poland’s women’s quadruple sculls team has been making steady progress for almost 10 years, taking eighth place at the 2012 London Olympics then a bronze medal four years later in Brazil.