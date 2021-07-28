Polish, Lithuanian and Ukrainian FMs summarise first year of Lublin Triangle

A year ago, Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine established the Lublin Triangle, an initiative to support development and security in the region and to tighten mutual bonds, referring to the joint historical heritage of the three nations.

Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine FMs sign Road Map to Lublin Triangle

On Wednesday morning, the heads of diplomacy of Poland (Zbigniew Rau), Lithuania (Gabrielius Landsbergis) and of Ukraine (Dmytro Kuleba) signed the…

“The goal is to engage not only politicians and civil servants, but also members of academia, students and think tankers and all those who wish to join efforts in developing Europe. The Lublin Triangle has been invented for our mutual benefit. Let’s make full use of it,” Polish Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau said.

“Historical memory unites our three countries, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. The common struggle of the three nations for freedom largely determines our closeness and ability to understand each other. In today’s world, the ability of the Lublin Triangle countries to act with unity helps us to further strengthen regional cooperation and at the same time to address the geopolitical challenges facing the future of Europe. Especially regarding the threats to democracy from our neighbouring, aggressive countries,” emphasised Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

“Regional alliances strengthen our security. We joined forces to ensure freedom, security and prosperity of our nations and our region between the Baltic and Black Seas. The Lublin Triangle is proud of the common past, clear-eyed about counterring current threats and resolute when it comes to defending our European and Euro-Atlantic future from aggressive neighbours,” highlighted Ukranian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

