COVID-19: 138 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 138 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,882,465 including 153,767 still active. The number of active cases was 153,671 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 3 new fatalities, of which one was due to COVID-19 alone and two from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,252.

According to the ministry, a total of 81,796 people are quarantined and 2,653,446 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,767 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday a total of 33,945,590 vaccine doses have been administered. 17,116,255 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 44 out of 610 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 196,034,828 coronavirus cases, 4,194,208 deaths and 177,718,587 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 35,353,923. India has the second most with 31,484,605 cases and Brazil third with 19,749,073.