Issue of war reparations from Germany not closed for Polish gov’t

"However, today I did not face the denial that this issue simply does not exist. So the attitudes of my interlocutors are varied and it certainly gives grounds for initiating further arrangements," said Rau.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s foreign minister, during his one-day visit to Berlin on Tuesday, where he met with German politicians, told a press conference that the matter of Germany’s war reparations for Poland was by no means closed for the Polish government.

“I emphasised this during the talks with my German counterpart, Minister Heiko Maas and, today, I also had the opportunity to raise these issues,” Zbigniew Rau said. “I cannot hide the fact that raising this topic was sometimes met with generally a lively and open response from some of the interlocutors,” added the minister.

“However, today I did not face the denial that this issue simply does not exist. So the attitudes of my interlocutors are varied and it certainly gives grounds for initiating further arrangements,” said Rau.

Minister Rau’s visit to Berlin included a meeting with Bundestag chairman Wolfgang Schaeuble, German vice-chancellor and finance minister Olaf Scholz, as well as Greens’ co-president and candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock.