Warsaw Rising Museum finds ‘Roots of Memory’ in insurgents’ descendants

Warsaw is getting ready to honour the memory of the Warsaw Rising participants with a range of initiatives, including the Warsaw Rising Museum’s “Roots of memory” project and cleaning graves of the insurgents.

The Warsaw Rising Museum’s “Roots of memory” project seeks to reach descendants of insurgents willing to share their memories of their ancestors.

Aleksandra Kaiper-Miszułowicz, the granddaughter of a nurse in the Warsaw Uprising, knows well that not all things shall perish, as she herself says that although “grandma passed away… I can do something for her to carry on her stories, her greatness, and keep the memory of her alive.”

As often said by the families of insurgents and by volunteers, “remembering and paying tribute to the fallen is a duty.”

Volunteers, prison service officers and soldiers of the fourth Warmińsko-Mazurskie Territorial Defence Forces brigade took part in the initiative of cleaning insurgents’ graves at the Warsaw Military Powązki Cemetery.

“August 1 — the anniversary of the [Warsaw Rising] outbreak is approaching, and this is how we want to commemorate our heroes,” Krzysztof Krzemiński of the “Odra Niemen” Association said, commenting on the initiative.

For her part, Julia Szczepańska, one of the volunteers, said that she “came here to clean the graves to commemorate the soldiers,” whereas Alan Szczepański, her brother said: “came with my sister because I felt the need to do so.”

The cleaning of the insurgent graves is their way to thank the heroes who are buried here.

Identification with the Warsaw Uprising and its heroes is a repeatedly voiced reason for participation in these kinds of activities. As 2nd Lt. Andrzej Cieślik of the 4th Warmińsko-Mazurskie Territorial Defence Brigade put it: “We are connected with the Warsaw Uprising by the notion of serving Poland.”

In total, 1,200 graves were cleaned. “The insurgents defended Warsaw for 63 days, our flag, our freedom, this is the least we can do for them,” said 2nd Lt. Anna Szczepańska of the 4th Warmińsko-Mazurskie Territorial Defence Brigade.

On August 1, Poland celebrates the National Day of Remembrance of the Warsaw Rising. On that day in 1944, at 5 pm, the uprising broke out. Every year, at the same time, at the so-called “W” hour, sirens sound in the Polish capital and the city’s residents stand still to honour those who fought and died for Poland’s freedom.