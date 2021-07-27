Exploring past: Polish memorial sites undergo modernisation

More and more Polish memorial sites are expanding their collection and undergoing renovation to become more attractive to the visitors. This is a part of the strategy by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage and Sport.

Second Republic of Poland’s borders rediscovered online

The project “Borders of II RP. A photographic journey through the Borders of the Second Republic of Poland” created by a journalist Tomasz…

see more

According to minister and deputy PM Piotr Gliński, at the moment, the ministry is implementing over 200 various projects related to the Polish memorial sites, including the creation of completely new facilities, as well as the improvement of the functioning of the already existing facilities.

Recently, the virtual Museum of the Heritage of the Borderlands of the Old Polish Republic digitised over 1,000 objects. The official launch of the portal was one of the events of the Borderlands Heritage Festival in Podkarpacie, southern Poland.

There are souvenirs that document the history of great noble families in the Borderlands, sacred objects that document religious history of this civilization, as well as documentation related to the nobility in the region.

The creators of the multimedia Corpus Christi museum in Spycimierz, central Poland, will also take care of the attractive form of communication. It is to become a showcase of the culture and tradition of the region. The most distinctive landmark of this area is the custom of arranging flower carpets that has been going on for 200 years.

After a three-year break, the Krzysztofory Palace in Kraków, southern Poland, has been re-opened to the public During renovation works, this architectural substance of the historic residence of the palace was reevaluated. Among other things, the recently uncovered polychromos are gathering a lot of attention.