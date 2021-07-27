Poland’s FM talks Nord Stream 2 with German politicians

During his Tuesday visit to Berlin, FM Zbigniew Rau met with Bundestag head Wolfgang Schäuble (Christian Democratic Union of Germany; CDU), the Greens’ chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to talk about the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and German WWII reparations for Poland.

The discussion was held “first and foremost in the context of the ongoing electoral campaign in the Federal Republic of Germany and obviously in the context of the prospective forming of a new German government, whose inner coalition structure we do not know yet,” FM Rau said.

The official confirmed that he planned to meet ahead of the September Bundestag elections with other candidates to the office of chancellor, such as CDU’s Armin Laschet. “That’s a definite yes. I can already say that such a meeting will take place, most probably on the turn of August and September, most likely at the end of August.”

Mr Rau said that Nord Stream 2 was on the discussion table on Tuesday. “We have tackled the issue of NS2 in the context of consequences that would result from the gas pipeline’s completion,” he said, adding that his interlocutors’ stances on the matter “were ambiguous.”

According to the FM, there was no doubt among them that solutions preventing the negative consequences of the pipeline’s completion should be sought after – consequences understood “primarily within the categories of security deficit, both political, military and energetic.”

Mr Rau went on to say that the German officials stressed that “the matter of looking for solutions that would secure the position of the Central-Eastern European countries and Ukraine is not a settled matter. I had the feeling that it was only the beginning of a certain process. Of course, I did not hide my pronounced scepticism towards the possibilities of making up for what has happened.”

The FM stressed that the matter of WWII reparations “is not a closed case for the government that I represent. I had stressed this during the talks with my German counterpart FM Heiko Maas as well as today. However, today I did not meet with denials of the existence of such an issue. The attitude of the interlocutors is variegated and leaves the ground for initiating the process of further discussion.”

Mr Rau also said that the Tuesday talks tapped into the matters of Poles living in Germany, the remembrance of Polish victims of WWII and the finding of a spot in Berlin for a memorial dedicated in their name. Mr Rau said that he liked the idea of erecting the memorial in the Tiergarten park near the German Chancellery.