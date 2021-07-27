Football: Legia cruises into Champions League third qualifying round

Legia Warsaw defeated Flora Tallinn from Estonia 1:0, 3:1 on aggregate, and moved up to the third round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, where their rival will be Dinamo Zagreb.

The only goal of the match held in Tallinn was scored by the Portuguese Rafa Lopes. The result achieved in the Estonian capital means that the Polish champions have secured their spot in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League, the competition that makes its debut this season.

Legia was in the ball possession more frequently but failed to create any good goal opportunities. On the contrary, Flora had better chances, but they were not as consistent in ball recovery and counterattacks as in the first leg in Warsaw. Nevertheless, the first half ended without any shot on target and the score was 0:0.

The second half proceeded calmly, although with a marginal advantage of the hosts. Flora even scored a goal in the 66th minute, but the referee made a controversial decision and disallowed it. Shortly after, the shattered Flora could not pick themselves up to prevent Lopes, who took advantage of the superb cross by Josip Juranović, from scoring the first goal of the evening.

The opening goal undermined the morale of the hosts and boosted the confidence of the Warsaw players, who took control over the match and did not let any calamity happen to them until the end of the game.

In the end, Legia defeated Flora 1:0 and so far has won all of their four matches in the Champions League qualifiers. However, a much higher-ranked team, Dinamo Zagreb, will be their rival in the third qualifying round, and the team coached by Czesław Michniewicz needs to improve their performance in order to stun and knock the Croatian champions out of the competition.

